$0.09 EPS Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.12. Concrete Pumping reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.76 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 6.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

