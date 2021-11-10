Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 35,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,011,206 shares.The stock last traded at $71.59 and had previously closed at $73.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average of $88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.00.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

