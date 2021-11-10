Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.13. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 6,271 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
