Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.13. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 6,271 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 17.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 564.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 26.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

