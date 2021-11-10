Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 42,419 shares.The stock last traded at $17.76 and had previously closed at $19.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOLN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,969,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

