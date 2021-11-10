Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 10,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,861,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ABNB opened at $194.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.08 and a 200 day moving average of $155.64. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.81.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

