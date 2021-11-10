Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Up to $26.67

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.67, but opened at $28.49. Icosavax shares last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 364 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icosavax Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICVX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,675,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth $23,275,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

About Icosavax

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

