Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $14.23

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.23, but opened at $13.90. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 12,265 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This is an increase from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 8.5%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,963,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,706,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

