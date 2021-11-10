Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,991 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

