BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.41

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.41 and last traded at $70.65, with a volume of 817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXC. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $679.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 5.81%.

In related news, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $187,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlueLinx by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after acquiring an additional 103,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlueLinx by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,537,000 after acquiring an additional 426,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlueLinx by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 51,283 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in BlueLinx by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 454,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its position in BlueLinx by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

