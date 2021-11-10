Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 65,734 BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 65,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 194,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.