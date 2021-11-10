2,814 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.98.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

