Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $227,000 Position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLUE. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,270,000.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

GLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). Equities research analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.