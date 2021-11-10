Morgan Stanley Has $42.72 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,447,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852,346 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $42,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $16.19.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

