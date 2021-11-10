Morgan Stanley Sells 5,175,050 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,175,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Discovery were worth $43,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,542,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,073,000 after buying an additional 1,279,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,965,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,506,000 after purchasing an additional 996,055 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Discovery by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,363,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,172,000 after purchasing an additional 681,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Discovery by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,257 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.