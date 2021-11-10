Morgan Stanley Acquires 104,015 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,015 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 11.34% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $45,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 786.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 28.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 271,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

