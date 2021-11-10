Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amcor were worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 501,480 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 377,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 133,717 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 51.8% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 20.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 8,376.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

