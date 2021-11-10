OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Up to $27.94

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.94, but opened at $30.68. OLO shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 34,397 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $55,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $501,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 637,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,812,814.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $787,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,278,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,600,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

