The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Insider Erika R. Caesar Sells 4,000 Shares

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of The Bancorp stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TBBK. Raymond James increased their target price on The Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 34.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

