The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Insider Erika R. Caesar Sells 4,000 Shares

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of The Bancorp stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 34.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
The Bancorp Company Profile
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.