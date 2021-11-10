J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $155.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.42. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $140.27 and a 1-year high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

