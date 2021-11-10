Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Insider Robeson Reeves Buys 5,750 Shares of Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BALY opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 2.30. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 45.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 67,632 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,850,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.