Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Insider Malcolm Parmenter Sells 143,193 Shares of Stock

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) insider Malcolm Parmenter sold 143,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.98 ($3.56), for a total transaction of A$713,101.14 ($509,357.96).

Malcolm Parmenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Malcolm Parmenter 101,034 shares of Healius stock.

On Monday, September 6th, Malcolm Parmenter 724,482 shares of Healius stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.65.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.0675 dividend. This is a positive change from Healius’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 12th. Healius’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Healius

Healius Limited provides facilities and support services to independent general practitioners, radiologists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Pathology, Imaging, and Day Hospitals. It offers diagnostic imaging services, including X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, and interventional radiology; and private medical laboratory and pathology services.

