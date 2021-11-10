Ibstock (LON:IBST) Given New GBX 228 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 228 ($2.98) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 248.60 ($3.25).

LON:IBST opened at GBX 200.62 ($2.62) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The company has a market capitalization of £821.82 million and a P/E ratio of 25.05. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 177.58 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 211.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 217.54.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

