Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $424,000 in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 601,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 167,438 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,539,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,597,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 902,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,293,060. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.03. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

