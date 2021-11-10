Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 8,616 Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.21 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $67.79.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOCS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

