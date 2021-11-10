Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Knowles by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 1,092.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Knowles in the first quarter worth about $182,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

KN stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Knowles’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,343 shares of company stock worth $5,958,994. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.