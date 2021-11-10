Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 174,228 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 174,228 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $14,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

NASDAQ JD opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

