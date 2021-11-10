NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $15,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $5,200.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,966.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,975.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,875.20 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $65.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 338.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,399.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

