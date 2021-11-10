Amundi Takes Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Amundi bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

