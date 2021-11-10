Amundi Invests $192,000 in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after buying an additional 136,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,010,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 249.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after buying an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

