Amundi Invests $228,000 in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Movado Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $846.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.29. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $38.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOV shares. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Movado Group news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

