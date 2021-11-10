Amundi Takes $216,000 Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 262.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Roche by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.95. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

