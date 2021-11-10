Amundi Makes New Investment in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Amundi purchased a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NuVasive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,756.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research firms have commented on NUVA. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.