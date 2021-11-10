Amundi Acquires New Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Amundi acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 266.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -137.93%.

In other news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

