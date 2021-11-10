Amundi Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Amundi acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

