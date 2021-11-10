Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.69 Million Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,198,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,126 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Qurate Retail worth $15,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,458,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 5,981,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,357 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,291,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,232,000 after purchasing an additional 675,850 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,742,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 42,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.89. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

