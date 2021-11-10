LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ingredion by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ingredion by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 12,768.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Ingredion stock opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.63. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.69 and a twelve month high of $99.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

