The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 786,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,899 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $15,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 51,199 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The RealReal by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The RealReal by 2,898.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The RealReal by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.74. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $193,642.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,771,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,476,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,730 shares of company stock worth $1,369,004. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

