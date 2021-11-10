State Street Corp Boosts Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611,868 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $70,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $3,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $370,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 85.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after buying an additional 170,241 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 31.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 3,195.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

ONEM opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $59.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.36.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

