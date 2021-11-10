47,749 Shares in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $428,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERV opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.23. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.60). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

