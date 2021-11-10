Analysts Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. Apple reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 132,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 15.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,808,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $821,935,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 115,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,478,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $633,673,000 after acquiring an additional 782,229 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $150.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 1-year low of $112.59 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

