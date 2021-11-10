1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,919 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for approximately 1.0% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.68% of TELUS worth $512,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.8% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

NYSE TU opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2627 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

