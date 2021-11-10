1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,614,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.4% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $702,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Enbridge by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 159,971 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 120.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

