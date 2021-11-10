Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,100 Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Independent Bank by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Independent Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Independent Bank by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

INDB opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.01 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

