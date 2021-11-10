D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,942,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNZ opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

