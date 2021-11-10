Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 211,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEA. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at about $29,830,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at about $25,689,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 414.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after buying an additional 963,607 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at about $8,203,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 431,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 384,280 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $305.57 million, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($3.17). During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

