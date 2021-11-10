Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,225 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 48.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 68.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 83,911 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 51.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 224,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Honda Motor by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 332,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 237,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.06%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.