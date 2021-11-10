Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107,547 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,284,000 after buying an additional 437,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,264,000 after buying an additional 4,203,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,118,000 after purchasing an additional 979,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,253,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,846,000 after purchasing an additional 133,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HLF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

