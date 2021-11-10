Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $503,000 Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,483,000 after buying an additional 223,161 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 24.46. The firm has a market cap of $823.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.54.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

WKHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

