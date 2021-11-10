Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Jack Creek Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

JCIC stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.