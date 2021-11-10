Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRTS. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In other CarParts.com news, CEO Lev Peker sold 18,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $318,720.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $63,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,811 shares of company stock valued at $701,033. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

PRTS stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $775.49 million, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.55.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

